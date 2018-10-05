Church Women United
Oakwood Village-University Woods (West) 6205 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Church Women United invite all women and men to their October forum
Friday, October 5, Oakwood University Woods-Oaks Building,6225 Mineral Point Road
Topic: Restorative Justice in Wisconsin
Guest speaker: Peg Wallace
Volunteer with Prison Ministry
9:00 Refreshments and fellowship
9:30 Welcome and Announcements
10:00 Program
This program is free and open to the public
