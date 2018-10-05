press release: Church Women United invite all women and men to their October forum

Friday, October 5, Oakwood University Woods-Oaks Building,6225 Mineral Point Road

Topic: Restorative Justice in Wisconsin

Guest speaker: Peg Wallace

Volunteer with Prison Ministry

9:00 Refreshments and fellowship

9:30 Welcome and Announcements

10:00 Program

This program is free and open to the public