Church Women United

Google Calendar - Church Women United - 2018-10-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Church Women United - 2018-10-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Church Women United - 2018-10-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Church Women United - 2018-10-05 09:00:00

Oakwood Village-University Woods (West) 6205 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Church Women United invite all women and men to their October forum

Friday, October 5, Oakwood University Woods-Oaks Building,6225 Mineral Point Road

Topic:  Restorative Justice in Wisconsin

Guest speaker: Peg Wallace

Volunteer with Prison Ministry

9:00 Refreshments and fellowship

9:30 Welcome and Announcements

10:00 Program

This program is free and open to the public

Info
Oakwood Village-University Woods (West) 6205 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Special Interests
608-663-8450
Google Calendar - Church Women United - 2018-10-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Church Women United - 2018-10-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Church Women United - 2018-10-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Church Women United - 2018-10-05 09:00:00