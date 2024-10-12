Churchill

Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, 2 p.m. | The Playhouse 

media release: Spend an evening with Sir Winston Churchill as British actor David Payne brings the iconic leader to life in a captivating one-man show. Discover Churchill's thrilling Boer War exploits, political battles and special bond with America. Delve into intimate details of his relationships with his wife, Clementine, and Queen Elizabeth. With echoes of "The Crown" and "The Darkest Hour," this performance offers a unique glimpse into the life of one of history's most influential figures.

Theater & Dance
