press release: CHURCHY is a tale of two women: Sunshine is a homeschool mom and a passionate but unlicensed theologian. Rayanne is a transplanted Southerner fleeing a broken relationship with her church. With little else in common, their road to a faith home is paved with bluegrass.

In this musical comedy, Gospel hymns heal shared wounds, acting a catalyst for authentic spiritual dialogue. With the word “evangelical” so weaponized in today’s political climate, music just might hold the key to disarmament.