Ciao
OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com!
Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).
------------------------------
Thank you to those who attended our showing of "The Cakemaker" and the discussion that followed.
------------------------------
Coming on February 27: Ciao
Jeff is taking care of everything Mark left behind when he died in an accident. Mark was about to have a visitor, Andrea, an Italian guy he met online. Jeff and Andrea have the chance to share memories of the Mark they knew while getting to know each other..
Country: USA
Language: English | Italian | Mandarin | Spanish
Release Date: 30 March 2008 (USA)
Also Known As: Adeus
Filming Locations: Dallas, Texas, USA