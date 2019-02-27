press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com!

Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).

Thank you to those who attended our showing of "The Cakemaker" and the discussion that followed.

Coming on February 27: Ciao

Jeff is taking care of everything Mark left behind when he died in an accident. Mark was about to have a visitor, Andrea, an Italian guy he met online. Jeff and Andrea have the chance to share memories of the Mark they knew while getting to know each other..

Country: USA

Language: English | Italian | Mandarin | Spanish

Release Date: 30 March 2008 (USA)

Also Known As: Adeus

Filming Locations: Dallas, Texas, USA