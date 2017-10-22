RSVP for CIAS Harvest Dinner

press release: Join us for an evening celebrating local food and sustainable agriculture in Wisconsin. Delicious appetizers and a three-course meal will feature ingredients sourced from Wisconsin farms. Keynote speaker Chris Holman, Nami Moon Farms, will speak to the conference theme: Changing Seasons, Changing Climate.

5:30-6:15pm: Reception with appetizers and cash bar

6:15-8pm: Dinner, dessert and presentations

The Harvest Dinner is a benefit for the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems (CIAS) at UW-Madison. Funds raised through this event will support CIAS research, farmer training and outreach on sustainable farming and food. If you can't attend the Harvest Dinner but wish to donate to CIAS, please visit our website.

Ticket sales close on Sunday, October 22 at 11:59pm. Tickets will not be available at the door.

This is an adults-only event. Alcohol will be served at a cash bar.

If you are interested in sponsoring this event and/or purchasing a table (up to 6 seats), please contact Cris Carusi, cecarusi@wisc.edu or 608-262-8018.