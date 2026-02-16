Cider Market

media release: Introducing a new event series coming to Middleton in 2026!

Shop makers with a glass of ice cold hard cider in hand, all on the grounds of the popular Hidden Cave Cidery! This quaint Middleton location features a cozy taproom, as well as a curated outdoor space!

We are putting together full-day events that include shopping in the morning and afternoon (11 am-4 pm), interactive crafting experiences, live music and games in the evening (5-9 pm)!

These are ALL AGES, family friendly events, free to the public with no tickets needed to come and enjoy the fun!

You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors, and the drinks or food you want to consume.

If you are 21 or older and choose to drink, please drink responsibly. Also, please do not consume alcohol on the street in between locations.