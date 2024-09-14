Ciel Skal & Amanda Langer

media release: A year in the making, the Soft and Sharp offers a rare, raw look at fully realized works of local artists Ciel Skal and Amanda Langer. Their unconventional fine arts approach showcases how elements of sculpture and flat surfaces can combine contrasting mixed media. Langer works in a metal and fiber combination while Skal pulls watercolor and graphite figures from spontaneous ink. This free, nontraditional, 35,00 square ft exhibition will host live music, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages in an interesting atmosphere.

6-9 pm, September 14, 2024, Next Wave Studios, 4713 Helgesen Dr, Madison, WI 53718