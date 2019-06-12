CILC 10th Anniversary Celebration
Coopers Tavern, The 20 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join the Community Immigration Law Center (CILC) in conjunction with the Immigrant Assistance Collaborative for an evening to celebrate one decade of CILC's commitment to our immigrant community!
----
June 12th, 2019
5-7pm
The Coopers Tavern - 20 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI
Hors D'oeuvres Provided
Cash Bar Available
No cover fee, donations recommended
----
The Immigrant Assistance Collaborative is comprised of the following Dane County organizations:
Centro Hispano of Dane County, RISE Law Center, Catholic Multicultural Center, Literacy Network, Jewish Social Services, Community Immigration Law Center (CILC), UW Immigrant Justice Clinic, and DCDHS Immigration Affairs