CILC 10th Anniversary Celebration

press release: Join the Community Immigration Law Center (CILC) in conjunction with the Immigrant Assistance Collaborative for an evening to celebrate one decade of CILC's commitment to our immigrant community!

----

June 12th, 2019

5-7pm

The Coopers Tavern - 20 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI

Hors D'oeuvres Provided

Cash Bar Available

No cover fee, donations recommended

----

The Immigrant Assistance Collaborative is comprised of the following Dane County organizations:

Centro Hispano of Dane County, RISE Law Center, Catholic Multicultural Center, Literacy Network, Jewish Social Services, Community Immigration Law Center (CILC), UW Immigrant Justice Clinic, and DCDHS Immigration Affairs