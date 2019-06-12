CILC 10th Anniversary Celebration

press release: Join the Community Immigration Law Center (CILC) in conjunction with the Immigrant Assistance Collaborative for an evening to celebrate one decade of CILC's commitment to our immigrant community!

June 12th, 2019

5-7pm

The Coopers Tavern - 20 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI

Hors D'oeuvres Provided

Cash Bar Available

No cover fee, donations recommended

The Immigrant Assistance Collaborative is comprised of the following Dane County organizations:

Centro Hispano of Dane County, RISE Law Center, Catholic Multicultural Center, Literacy Network, Jewish Social Services, Community Immigration Law Center (CILC), UW Immigrant Justice Clinic, and DCDHS Immigration Affairs

Coopers Tavern, The 20 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
