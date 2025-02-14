Cinderella

2/14-23, at 7 pm Friday, 2:30 & 7 pm Saturday and 2:30 pm Sunday.

media release: The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity. Be transported to a miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true with famous songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Stepsister’s Lament.” This Enchanted Edition is inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.

For Ages: 5 and Up / Run time approx. 2 hours – There will be an intermission!