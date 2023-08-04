Cinderella

7:30 pm on 8/4-5 & 11-12 and 2 pm, 8/6 & 13.

media release: A contemporary retelling of the classic and timeless story that's been loved for generations. The musical showcases Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs plus an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic book by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

Still the heartfelt tale of a girl who, despite her wicked stepsisters and stepmother, pulls herself out of the cinders. And finds love with the help of a fairy godmother and glass slipper. Only this time she also tries to change the prince into a better man.

Come be swept away by timeless enchantment, magical onstage transformations and love.

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

New Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein

Orchestrations by Danny Troop

Music Adaptation & Arrangements by David Chase

​Additional Lyrics by Douglas Carter Beane, David Chase and Bruce Pomahac