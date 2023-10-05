Verona Area High School Theatre & Music Department production of Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, 7 pm on 10/5-6 and 2 & 7 pm, 10/7, VAHS Performing Arts Center.

media release: Cinderella, the most popular of all fairy tales, is a timeless story of virtue rewarded. Sweet, beautiful Cinderella, cruelly mistreated by her evil stepmother and stepsisters, is helped by her magical fairy godmother, who sends her off to win the heart of a handsome prince and live happily ever after.

The Tony Award Winning musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein has a fresh new take on the beloved tale. This Cinderella story is hilarious, romantic and it combines the story's classic elements – glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball – along with some surprising twists. More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn't let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion, and forgiveness. She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead works to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams, too.

Tickets are $12.00 for students, $14,00 for Seniors, $16.00 for adults and they can be purchased online at vahs.vbotickets.com