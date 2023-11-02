media release: Thursdays at 7 PM • October 12, 19, 26 • November 2, 9, 16, 30 • January 25

Get ready for a new season of MMoCA Cinema.

Explore the range of the moving image – from recently restored and forgotten films to live cinematic performances shaped in the theater. Each evening is an opportunity to reflect, be challenged, and make connections with the world around you.

MMoCA Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Ticket Information

MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger.

Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby.

Nov. 2: Madison Brookshire and Tomonari Nishikawa will present their Cinema Performances program in-person, as part of their tour of the Midwest. This program will include two performances by Brookshire, and one by Nishikawa.

Double or Nothing | Brookshire | 20 minutes: Performance for two 16mm projectors, harmonium, sine tone, and voice. Immersive music harmonizes with the sounds of 16mm projectors.

No. 1, 2022 | Brookshire | 12 minutes: One 16mm film on six reels, overlapping projection, color, sound, about 12 minutes. Temporally symmetrical 16mm films fail to negate one another, creating a work of non-cinema.

Six Seventy-Two Variations, Variation 2 | Nishikawa | 30 minutes: 16mm film projection performance, sound. Nishikawa uses a wood carving knife to scratch off the photographic emulsion of the looped film and produces visuals and sound as a live performance.

Los Angeles-based artist Madison Brookshire makes films, paintings, and performances. His work invites viewers to become aware of perceptual processes and the sensuous experience of time. Tomonari Nishikawa explores the idea of documenting situations/phenomena through a chosen medium and technique, often focusing on the process itself. He teaches in the Cinema Department at Binghamton University.