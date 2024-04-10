media release: Key Media will be hosting a monthly Cinema Showcase at the Community Organizations Promoting the Arts (COPA) facility in Fitchburg and everyone is welcome! The second Wednesday evening of each month will feature Wisconsin filmmaking artists, bringing you some of the highlights of their work.

Come see films not-before-screened locally and connect with the leaders of Wisconsin's Film Future.

This will be an interactive event meant to stir communication and connectivity between the filmmakers of Wisconsin and fans of independent cinema, as well as an opportunity to bring a spotlight to COPA's plan for an Arts Campus in Fitchburg.