Cinema Showcase

media release: A Movie in 48 hours? A Script in just two? How do they do it? Why? Join screenwriter and Wisconsin 48-Hour Film Project producer Michael Keeney as he leads the audience in creating a 5 page script in the style of a competitive filmmaker.

February 12, YOU become a screenwriter – or just watch as some filmmakers write a short script. Discover how to write stories that can actually be made:

Find out the secret to great dialogue

Learn how Wisconsin filmmakers are competing – and winning – on the international level

NO FILMMAKING OR WRITING EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!

Social @ 6:30 Creativity @7 Completed script read through at 850PM

Attendees will break up into groups, get elements they must incorporate into the script and spend the first portion of the night coming up with their pitches. We'll then come back together, hear those pitches and decide which way to go. The middle of the evening will be actually writing the script, and the evening will wrap up with a table reading of the results.