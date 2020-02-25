Cinneruption

press release: High Noon Saloon is thrilled to kick off a potential new series called Cinerruption LIVE: A perilously ridiculous landscape where improv comedy and film collide. The first Cinerruption LIVE will feature the classic Rom/Com, TOP GUN! We will have three of Madison's funniest comedians, KC Phillips, Rory Rusch, and Kayla Ruth on three mics, so you will be able to hear their commentary as they point out the sheer comedic awesomeness that makes bad/funny "B" movies so good!