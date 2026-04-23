media release: Circa - Wolf

You’re in for a gasp-inducing acrobatic thrill ride.

Clad in designer Libby McDonnell’s form-hugging costumes and set to DJ Ori Lichtik’s relentless primal rhythms, the cast of 10 extraordinary Circa artists grasp, tear, climb, leap and balance with fierce abandon.

For Director Yaron Lifschitz, the wolf is a symbol of our untamable selves: liberating, anarchic and savage. In two contrasting acts, the wolves evolve from disruptive forces of chaos into a ferocious pack, whose intense choreographies overflow with raw energy and astounding physicality. Wolf is circus with fangs. Join the pack.

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