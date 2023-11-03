press release: At First Unitarian Society, we are dedicated to issues of social justice and change. As part of this work, we offer the First Friday Film Series. Each month we choose a film that highlights an issue of importance to our values, and offer a free screening to members of our congregation and the broader community. All are welcome! With questions, please contact Social Justice Coordinator Kristi Sprague at kristis@fusmadison.org.

Our film for November, Circle Up, tells the story of Janet Connors, who—along with her son’s murderer—works with a group of mothers of murdered children to help young people in their community break the chain of violence and revenge. Circle Up is a call to action for reframing approaches to crime and punishment through the lens of restorative justice, forgiveness, and accountability.

Date: November 3, 2023, Potluck at 5:30 pm; Film at 6:30 pm