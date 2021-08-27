press release: AUG 27, 8:00PM CIRCUMSTANTIAL PLEASURES (2013-19, USA, 65 min | Lewis Klahr)

“Political figures, the body, drugs, and money represent just some of the exquisitely choreographed images in the newest, and perhaps most anxious, cycle from prolific collage animator Lewis Klahr… Six short films from varying years are assembled together, culminating in a profound and substantial experience. Accompanied by eerie and affective music, including the distinct and moving voice of the late avant-garde musician Scott Walker, Circumstantial Pleasures is both familiar and new, a true masterpiece of collective unease.” (San Francisco International Film Festival)

Capitalist Roaders (2016, 18 mins.); music: David Rosenboom, Tom Recchion

Ramification Lesions (Microbial Stress) (2019, 10 mins.); music: David Rosenboom

Rachet the Margin (2016, 7 mins.); music: Tom Recchion

Virulent Capital (2018, 9 mins.); music: David Rosenboom

High Rise (2016, 2 mins.)

Circumstantial Pleasures (2019, 22 mins.); music: Scott Walker

