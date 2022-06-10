Circus After Dark

Buy Tickets

Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Circus After Dark is an 18+ show blending circus and burlesque performance. You will see slackline, trapeze, dance, aerial silks, German wheel, lyra, and more.  Produced by Swing State Aerial and with special guest emcee Vanessa Tortolano, this is a show you won't want to miss!  Friday night at 9:00, Saturday at 8:00 and 10:00, at the Madison Circus Space  (2082 Winnebago St)

Info

Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Special Events
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-10 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-10 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-10 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-10 21:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-11 20:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-11 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-11 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-11 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Circus After Dark - 2022-06-11 22:00:00 ical