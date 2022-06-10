press release: Circus After Dark is an 18+ show blending circus and burlesque performance. You will see slackline, trapeze, dance, aerial silks, German wheel, lyra, and more. Produced by Swing State Aerial and with special guest emcee Vanessa Tortolano, this is a show you won't want to miss! Friday night at 9:00, Saturday at 8:00 and 10:00, at the Madison Circus Space (2082 Winnebago St)