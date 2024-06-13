Circus
Bowl-A-Vard Lanes 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
The band Circus in front of a tin wall.
Circus
media release: During the summer, bring your vintage autos from 5-10 pm for Car Night on Wednesdays (music at 6 p.m.), and Thursdays welcome motorcycle riders for Bike Night (music at 6:30 p.m.); Bike Night and Car Night admission is free. Weekend shows in the fall and winter generally have a cover charge.
