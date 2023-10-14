media release: A new film series comes to Madison aimed at empowering community connections. Cinema Lanterna provides unique cultural experiences and perspectives by pairing specially curated films for local organizations and nonprofits.

The inaugural event will kick off on October 14th, 2023 at 7PM with a screening of Charlie Chaplinʼs rarely-screened film “The Circus” at the Madison Circus Space, located at 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, WI 53704.

“Films provide a necessary lens to understand and empathize with others,” says Landen Celano, the founder of Cinema Lanterna. “We aim to contribute to Madisonʼs rich cultural offerings while strengthening the community by bringing people together with local organizations.”

The event is open to the public of all ages. Tickets are $10 online, $12 at the door, $7 for student/seniors/vets. All proceeds will go to the Madison Circus Space, a nonprofit for the performing arts.

Event to include an introduction to the film by the programmer, the film “The Circus” (1928), and a conversation with about the use of performing arts in the film and influences of vaudeville on early cinema.

Future film screenings are currently being produced for 2024. For more information, visit cinemalanterna.com.