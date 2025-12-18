× Expand John Flores Photography The band Circus on stage. Circus

media release: You wanted the best, well they didn't make it -- from the gutters of Madison, Wisconsin we give to you the Mighty Circus!

Circus is a four-piece band that plays all your favorite songs from the decade of decadence -- Van Halen, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Ratt, Poison, Ozzy, Cinderella, Def Leppard, and many more from the greatest decade of rock music. Come have a drink with us, and strap on to the front bumper of this 200mph rock n roll machine called Circus!