Circus Sampler

media release: Saturday, January 17th, 4-6pm

Come out to MCS and try German wheel, solo trapeze, duo trapeze, or all three! No experience required for German wheel and solo trapeze, but we recommend that duo trapeze participants be able to do a pull-up. All participants will receive a discount if signing up for an upcoming series class!

German wheel (4-4:35pm)

Duo trapeze (4:45-5:20pm)

Solo trapeze (5:25-6pm)