7 pm on 2/14 and 2 and 7 pm, 2/15. $30/$20 ($12 ages 12 & under).

media release: Circus Valentine presents universal experiences of love. Expect to see circus acts including aerial, juggling, hooping, and dance telling stories of romance, friendship, heartbreak, and more. Come celebrate love with a unique experience!

About Madison Circus Space

The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity. Since 2013, Madison Circus Space has been cultivating a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances, and hosting guest artists from around the world. Madison Circus Space emphasizes dance, creativity, fitness, and recreation for all ages, abilities, and aspirations, hosting classes, clubs, and performances that are affordable and open to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with 70 members, 50+ hours of weekly programming, and 16 public activities per month. To date, the organization has raised $1,136,000 of their $1.4 million capital campaign goal.

To learn more: www.madisoncircusspace.com