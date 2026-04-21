media release: A joyous acrobatic adventure filled with heart-stopping moments and unforgettable performances, “Cirque Alice” is a fantastical extravaganza for all ages, themed to “Alice in Wonderland”!

Starring the greatest acrobatic performers from around the globe, this magnificent spectacle features stunning performances by mesmerizing aerialists, mind-bending contortionists, exquisite puppetry, dancers, and special guest musical and comedic artists.

Set against an enthralling soundtrack of newly arranged contemporary renditions of some of the world’s favorite classical hits, this unique performance is not to be missed.

Sensory safe space

At this performance Overture Center will be hosting a dedicated sensory area and interactive zone. This space is designed to provide a variety of highly active and quiet sensory options, serving as a haven prior to and during the performance. For more information about sensory inclusive and other accessibility options, visit our accessibility page.

Additional Show Details