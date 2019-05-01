Wednesday, May 1, Thursday, May 2 & Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 4 at 12:30 pm, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

press release: Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to return to Madison with its coolest arena show yet—CRYSTAL. This unique arena production—Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever experience on ice—showcases synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating alongside circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial straps, balancing on chairs and hand-to-hand. CRYSTAL will perform at the Alliant Energy Center from Wednesday, May 1 through Sunday, May 5, 2019, for eight performances only

Gene ral ticket on-sale for Madison performances of CRYSTAL will be available starting Friday, October 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/ crystal.

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. CRYSTAL fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial feats.

Directed by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal, our misfit heroine, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, liberated, and empowered. CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil. CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.

