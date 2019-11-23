press release: Madison Circus Space invites you to attend the inaugural “Cirque du Sylvee: A Vaudeville Circus Spectacular” on Saturday, November 23. Since Madison Circus Space opened in 2013, the community organization has been cultivating a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances, and hosting guest artists from around the world. In celebration of opening a brand-new facility built and designed for circus arts, the Sylvee will transform into a circus spectacle on Saturday, November 23 for not one, but two special events.

All-Ages 6PM Show: Madison Circus Space Presents Mad Circus Gala

Seated Show // $5 off for children under 12

Madison Circus Space presents the return of Mad Circus Gala, an all-ages show. Doors open at 5 for pre-show entertainment that you won’t want to miss. The 6PM show will feature acts of national and local talent, including German wheel, juggling, unicycling, aerial, live music, teeterboard, swinging trapeze, and more!

Proceeds support the Madison Circus Space’s capital campaign for a permanent circus facility, opening Fall 2019. This show is sponsored in part by the Madison Arts Commission.

Tickets range from $20 to $40. Kids ages 12 and under are $5 off. On sale September 27!

Tickets available here: https://www.thesylvee. com/events/cirque-du-sylvee-a- vaudeville-circus-spectacular/

18 & Over 10PM Show: Foxy Veronica’s Peach Pies Presents The Late Show

A late show presented by Foxy Veronica’s Peach Pies will feature Professor Pinkerton and the Irrelevant Orchestra with fire, sword swallowing, and burlesque performances with special guests Metabaque, Otimo Dance, and DJ Phil Money.

Join us for a mystical, breathtaking, and riotous night of the best acrobats, jugglers, magicians, and comedians. Additional performers to be announced! Dress to impress and prepare to be wowed!

Tickets available here: https://www.thesylvee. com/events/cirque-du-sylvee-a- vaudeville-circus-spectacular- the-late-show/

About Madison Circus Space

The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity. Madison Circus Space emphasizes dance, creativity, fitness, and recreation for all ages, abilities, and aspirations, hosting classes, clubs, and performances that are affordable and open to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with 70 members, 50-plus hours of weekly programming, and 12 public activities per month. Since March 2016, the organization has provided 32 individuals from low-income households with approximately $1,500 in scholarship funds. Madison Circus Space is invested in serving youth and older adults.

Wisconsin’s largest circus arts training facility, owned and operated by Madison Circus Space and built specifically for training, learning, and performing circus arts, will open this fall at 2082 Winnebago Street. To date, the organization has raised $875,000 of their $1 million capital campaign goal.

To learn more: www.madisoncircusspace.com