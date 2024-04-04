media release: Cirque Us is thrilled to be performing their show DreamCycle at Madison Circus Spaceon Thursday, April 4 th , 2024. Tickets and additional information are available now athttps://madisoncircusspace.com/event/cirque-us-dreamcycle/.The sheep are counted and the acrobats are all tucked in — it’s time for DreamCycle! Join ouraward-winning troupe of circus artists as they lead you on an adventure through a strange yet familiarworld, performing astounding feats that will make you say, “I must be dreaming!” Originally produced in2017, DreamCycle has been boldly reimagined for the 2024 Spring season. As our story unravels like thefabric of a dream, we come face to face with both fantasy and nightmare. Featuring aerialists, jugglers,acrobats, contortionists, hand balancers, clowns, and so much more from across the country, let yourimagination run free with DreamCycle!Since their founding year and first production in 2016, Cirque Us has rapidly grown into a nationallyrenowned circus company, producing and touring original, full-length works year after year, alongsideeducational experiences such as camps and workshops for people of all ages and abilities. TheDailyUV.com calls this troupe “the perfect blend of sophistication and fun,” and “non-stop action thatkeeps you guessing as to what is to come next.”The 2024 troupe of DreamCycle is: Doug Stewart, Maeve Beck, Mariah Fraker, Jeremy Cifonie, andCharles Keidel.DreamCycle will run for one night only at Madison Circus Space on April 4 th , 2024. The show runsapproximately 75 minutes and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are on sale now athttps://madisoncircusspace.com/event/cirque-us-dreamcycle/. Madison Circus Space is located at 2082Winnebago Street, Madison, WI 53704.