RSVP for Citizen Academy

press release: The Community Academy is designed to give you an in-depth look at the values, goals, and operations of the City of Madison Police Department. Our goal is to strengthen the partnership we have with our community by building understanding and improving communications with the people we serve.

Annually, the City of Madison Police Department seeks a diverse group of participants for the Community Academy. Class size is limited. All are encouraged to apply. City of Madison residents will receive preference. The 2019 Community Academy will meet every Thursday beginning September 5 through October 10, 2019, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Community Academy is held at the MPD Training Center located at 5702 Femrite Drive, Madison, Wisconsin. Each candidate is required to attend all sessions of the Academy. More than two absences, excused or unexcused, may result in dismissal from the Academy.

The Academy takes place once a week for six weeks. Each 90-min session is held at the Madison Police Department Training Center (5702 Femrite Drive, Madison). There is no cost to attend. During the Academy, you will learn more about MPD operations including topics like:

Restorative Justice

Mental Health

De-Escalation

Interactive Simulations

Use of Force

Policing In Today's Climate

Open to all city of Madison community members who:

Are at least 18 years of age

Have an interest in learning about MPD

Have completed an application and waiver of liability

To apply, visit our Community Academy webpage to sign up!

https://www.cityofmadison.com/police/jointeam/academy/