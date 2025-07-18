RSVP for Citizen Scientists Summer Camp

media release: Monday, July 28 - Friday, August 1, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

When prompted, select the first day of the 5-day camp to purchase. You are purchasing attendance for all five days.

COST

$250 per Camper

Advance registration required one week before the camp. Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

Overview

Join us for an exciting week of citizen science this summer! At Citizen Scientists Summer Camp, learners will spend five exciting days exploring the unique features of Madison, solving problems, conducting experiments, and learning about their role as community stewards. From exploring lakes to investigating the biodiversity of Wisconsin prairies and much, much more, campers will uncover how to better understand the natural world while also finding ways to engage in scientific inquiry in an urban landscape. Citizen Scientists Summer Camp is geared toward students in grades 1-3, but older campers are welcome to register.

About the Location

An active, community-focused space that hosts school groups, pop-up exhibits, author talks, public programs and more; located in the US Bank Building on Madison's Capitol Square.

History Maker Space classroom

1 S. Pinckney Street, Suite 106 Madison, WI 53703

Know Before You Go & Accessibility

Campers will need the following daily: lunch, snacks, a water bottle, sunscreen and bug spray

Campers should dress for activity and weather. We will endeavor to be outside daily.

Campers should be dropped off no earlier than 8:45, and be picked up promptly at 3:00pm

Free temporary parking (5-10 min) is available near the entrances on E. Webster and E. Washington St. There is also paid long term parking at the Capitol North ramp, located at 218 E. Mifflin Street, and approximately two blocks north of the bank building. Accessible entrances are on E. Washington and N. Pinckney (facing the Capitol).

All transportation will be on foot or by city bus. Bus fare is included.

For further questions or more information, please email museumeducation@wisconsinhistory.org

Contact

For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.