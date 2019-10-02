press release: The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for their annual Citizens Academy. Once a year, the Sheriff’s Office invites citizens to participate in an 11-week program, giving them an inside look at everything the Sheriff’s Office does. Anyone who lives or works in Dane County over the age of 18 can apply.

Space is limited in the class to allow for some hands-on experience during the weekly events, and applications are processed on a first come/first served basis. Selected members will have the opportunity to see a different aspect of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office each week, including a K9 demonstration, use of force scenarios, a tour of the Dane County Jail and presentations from the special teams and Crime Scene Unit.

The class will meet on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 – 8:00 pm at various locations around Dane County, starting October 2 and running through December 11. Applicants must submit to a background check, and must provide their own transportation to attend the class. For an application, go to our web page, danesheriff.com and click on events. Applications can be sent via email to Schaffer@danesheriff.com or mailed to:

Public Safety Building

Attn: Elise Schaffer, PIO

115 W. Doty Street

Madison, WI, 53703