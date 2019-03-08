RSVP for Citizen's Academy

press release: The Middleton Police Department is now accepting applications for our 2019 Citizens Academy!

This ten-week course, which takes place every Wednesday night from 6pm-9pm, April 10 through June 12, is open to anyone age 18 and up who lives or works in the City of Middleton. Participants have the opportunity to learn more about the Middleton Police Department by partaking in hands-on classes similar to those taken by police officers.

Participants will go behind-the-scenes & receive training in Traffic Law, Crime Scene Investigation, Defensive and Arrest Tactics, Emergency Vehicle Operation, Emergency Medical Response, Fire Department Response, Firearms & other basic police procedures.

Find out more & apply by March 8 at https://bit.ly/ MIPDCitizensAcademy. Class size is limited to 12 participants.