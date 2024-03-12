Citizens of a Stolen Land: A Conversation on Ho-Chunk History and Survivance

media release: Presented by Stephen Kantrowitz, Author, UW-Madison history professor, and Josie Lee, Ho-Chunk Nation Museum & Cultural Center director

How did the United States and its settlers lay claim the Ho-Chunk people's ancestral homeland? How did the Ho-Chunk people resist those claims and remain in their homeland? Two scholars reflect on the ways their research illuminates these questions, working from within the Ho-Chunk community and from the outside. The event will be recorded but not livestreamed. R.S.V.P. for a reminder and link to the recording available after the event: https://go.wisc.edu/3dht9p