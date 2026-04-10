"City Connections" Audio Recording

media release: Madison Public Art project is hosting audio pop-up's partnering with Union Cab Cooperative for an upcoming Public Art mural. The community is invited to drive the design for this upcoming mural entitled, City Connections.

Interested participants can sign up, free of charge, for these pop-ups on Eventbrite to come and take photos with our photographer and then record sound clips with our on-site audio engineer. All are invited from across the city to come and be a part of this mural project.

Amy Zaremba, a Madison-based painter, will find her inspiration in these community sessions to inspire her mural design. Zaremba is known for omitting specific figurative features and working in a vibrant color palette to create a diverse and inclusive mural expression. Participants to reflect on the theme of connection and share a short story, thought, or message about Madison life. The recorded audio clips will complement the mural which further connects our city residents. Individuals voice audio recordings will add an additional layer of understanding, listening, connection, and art interaction.

This 2 -hour pop-up photo and audio recording session. Participants can come any time within the 2 hr block and will record for 2 min max.

Please share in your audio sound clip:

What does connection mean to you? What connects me most to Madison is... My favorite memory of connection here is.... What connection means to me is... I feel that connection is important because...

The mural exhibition will be free to view 365 days/ year, accessible from the street, and will be a semi-permanent work on view at Union Cab Cooperative on Pennsylvania Ave.

Learn more about this exhibition mural, community audio clips and photos, an expanded mural design, and related arts programming at: www.MadisonPublicArtProject.org/cityconnections.

FREE! Tickets on Eventbrite. Registration appreciated. This event is free, and your give-what-you-can donations support the nonprofit to provide arts related projects, events, and programming.

Suggested donations of $5 to $20 for those who are able to give.

The mural exhibition will be free to view 365 days/ year, accessible from the street, and will be a semi-permanent work on view at Union Cab Coop on Pennsylvania Ave.

Learn more about this exhibition mural, community audio clips and photos, an expanded mural design, and related arts programming at: www.MadisonPublicArtProject.org/cityconnections

About the Artist:

This Public Art Mural features the work of Amy Zaremba. "Amy was born and raised in Wisconsin and grew up exploring the lakes and forests of the Northwoods. She now calls Madison home, where she lives with her husband, Steve, their daughter, Josie, and dog, Lola. Amy holds a bachelor’s degree in studio art and English Literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (2005), as well as a J.D. from DePaul College of Law (2009). She is the owner and creative force behind Zaremba Art LLC, where she specializes in murals, acrylic painting, and custom signage. Her murals vary widely in theme and technique but share a common intention: to brighten public spaces, spark reflection, and foster a sense of belonging. Some invite collective storytelling and celebrate shared histories, while others offer simple moments of joy and connection."

About Madison Public Art Project:

The Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization. We present innovative contemporary art in the public realm to a diverse audience throughout Wisconsin. The MPAP’s exciting free public art exhibitions strengthen and educate communities while supporting social justice and fostering local arts and culture. Collaborating with both emerging and established artists, the MPAP relies on grants, individual contributions, corporations, and foundations to support our exhibitions. Our art installations inspire civic participation and encourage artistic imagination.

Follow for more details on the project follow @madisonpublicartproject or visit: www.MadisonPublicArtProject.org to make a donation, join an upcoming workshop or event, and guided mural tour.