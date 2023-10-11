City Dog Open House

media release: City Dog Vet and Grooming, newly opened in Summer of 2020, is proud to welcome clients and the community to an Open House. Bring the kids, furry or not, for a tour of the clinic, meet our City Dog team, learn tips and tricks about canine health and grooming care, and win prizes!

Enjoy meeting and watching local artist, art teacher, former UW basketball alum, and founder of Lou Art, Louis Ely, paint his remarkable pet portraits!

Local non-profit organization, Guardian Whiskers, will also have therapy teams from its Book Buddies program (hosted regularly at City Dog Vet) present to meet and greet! The Book Buddies teams spend time at City Dog Vet on weekends promoting literacy with kids, offering them a quiet non-judging furry companion to read to.

City Dog Team members will offer stations in various dog topics from health care to grooming. Have fun learning at each station, then get entered to win exciting raffle prizes such as dog treats from local pet boutique and bakery, Petphoria. dog food and prizes from Purina and Science Diet, Emily Marie Watercolors, ice cream from local Good News Café, and much more!

Madison’s well known and often favorite Instagram celebrity, Jason Nolen, of @dogsofmadison, will be in attendance too, taking pictures of attending dogs in his endearing dog-friendly style!

City Dog Vet is a multi-doctor, AAHA-accredited veterinary hospital located in Madison, Wisconsin, offering preventative services, vaccines, surgery, acupuncture, and more. Founded by local veterinarian, Katarina Luther DVM, in 2020, City Dog prides itself on being a neighborhood vet, active in the community. Visit online at https://citydogvet.com/ or follow them on Facebook (@citydogvet). Appointments may be made online or by phone at (608) 383-5963.