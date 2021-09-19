media release:

September is here and that means fall season and City Hike are afoot. What pairs perfectly with changing leaves and cooler temps? You, joining City Hike! REGISTER TODAY to get outside and explore nearby nature in the name of preserving the planet. This fall, you can join hundreds of others across the country that are hiking and raising money for climate action and environmental justice.

How does City Hike Work?

The first step is easy -- register today! Every dollar raised through City Hike supports the Sierra Club and our planet. From Sept 19 - Oct 9, City Hike for our planet - anywhere you are! Use AllTrails to find a great hike near you, or create a new experience. We'll send you a virtual scavenger hunt that you'll access through the Glide app to enhance (and educate you) along your self-guided hike route! Opt in to fundraise and earn prizes along the way -- the first 50 people will get a Be Prepared Box and the first 10 people will earn an Ultimate Grand Prize, like a gift card to a Sierra Club Outing or a PRO membership to AllTrails.

Join us and take action! Help protect our environment and help us avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. Register today! We look forward to seeing you on the City Hike trails!