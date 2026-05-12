City of Monona Comprehensive Plan

media release: Monona is now preparing a ten-year update of its Comprehensive Plan, as required by state statutes. Building on the 2016 Comprehensive Plan, this plan will:

· Describe the city’s current conditions and desired future.

· Detail existing conditions and background information, including existing land uses, natural features, transportation facilities, economic conditions, and population trends.

· Identify key existing issues and future opportunities.

· Establish city-wide goals, objectives, and policies for future growth and development.

· Propose generally where future development should occur and how it should appear, including a Future Land Use Map to plan for future growth or land uses.

· Offer recommendations and detailed strategies related to housing, sustainability, public health, natural resources, land use, transportation, community facilities, and economic development.

A public visioning workshop takes place May 13, 6-8 PM, Monona Community Center (1101 Nichols Rd).

Both the region and Monona have experienced sustained growth over the past decade, and it is anticipated that this growth pressure will continue over the coming decades. Examples of this growth and change can be seen across the region and along both the Monona Drive and Broadway corridors. Additionally, based on recent projections, Dane County is anticipated to grow by over 275,00 people and the City of Monona by over 1,400 people between 2025-2050.

With this in mind, it’s an important time to plan for Monona’s future. The new Comprehensive Plan will set the framework, goals, vision, and policy guidance for how and where the community grows and changes in the years ahead.

This planning process will include an update to all 2016 Comprehensive Plan Chapters, but will focus on wholescale rewrites of the Issue and Opportunities, Housing, Land Use, and Implementation Chapters. Additionally, a special focus area of this process will include a deeper dive analysis, alternatives, and recommendations for the future evolution of both the Monona Drive and Broadway