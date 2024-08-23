media release: Get ready for a slam dunk of community spirit and friendly competition as the city of Sun Prairie presents The City vs. The Kids Basketball Game on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Vandenburg Park (1020 Vandenburg St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590). Tip-off begins promptly at 1:00 PM.

This fun and family-friendly event is designed to foster connection, sportsmanship, and community pride between city leaders and the young people they serve.

This exciting basketball matchup will feature players from the city include representatives from the city council, the police and fire/ems departments, and other community figures all lacing up their sneakers to take on the next generation of Sun Prairie athletes.

“This game is about more than basketball — it’s about building relationships, showing up for our youth, and having a little fun while we’re at it,” said Teran Peterson, Neighborhood Navigators Program Manager.

The event is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to attend, cheer on their favorite team, and enjoy the camaraderie that makes Sun Prairie such a vibrant and connected community.

About Neighborhood Navigators

The Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators program is a grassroots program for neighbors to engage and help their fellow neighbors. The role of Neighborhood Navigators is twofold. The Navigators are directly connected to several community resource agencies and are ready to assist neighbors with making connections to these resources. Secondly, the Navigators are working to engage their neighbors in conversations about the community and its resources. By acting as a connector to and from community agencies, it is the hope of the Navigator program to make all residents feel supported and that their voices heard.