Civic Health in Wisconsin and Beyond

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UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release; 

The CommUnity Conference’s purpose is to…

  • Provide an opportunity for community members, students, nonprofit professionals, and researchers to learn, exchange, and build capacity for civic health and civil society efforts in Wisconsin and beyond.
  • Build connections among community members and professionals dedicated to and working on civic health in Wisconsin and beyond.
  • Identify promising strategies and opportunity areas for civic health in Wisconsin and beyond — which will inform our future work.
  • Reach and connect with various communities across Wisconsin.
  • Create an inclusive environment where all community members interested in civic health can learn and exchange.
  • If you are a…
  • Researcher
  • Community Organizer
  • Graduate or Undergraduate Student
  • Faculty Member
  • Practitioner
  • Public Servant
  • or anyone who is passionate about civic health

then this conference is for you! And it is now more accessible than ever: you can attend in person at the main site at Union south, via one of the below satellite sites, or virtually!

9:00am | Opening remarks**

9:30am | Perspectives on the Current Civic and Legal Landscape**

10:50am | Breakout sessions

State of the Media Landscape**

Civics Education in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Communities Navigating Timely Issues Across Party Lines

12:00pm | Lunch

12:20pm | Keynote: Promising Civic Health Strategies in Wisconsin **

2:05pm | Breakout sessions

Youth Voice for Civic Health

Civil Society Organizations Navigating Civic Health

Focus on Local Government and Electeds

3:15pm | Breakout sessions

Wisdom-Drop Lightning Talks on Key Civic Health Themes**

Discussion Across Difference

4:45 pm | Closing Mini-Session: Conclusions + Celebrations**

**Select sessions will be broadcast live to satellite sites.

See the “Session & Speaker Information” below for more detail!

Info

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
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