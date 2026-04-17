media release;

The CommUnity Conference’s purpose is to…

Provide an opportunity for community members, students, nonprofit professionals, and researchers to learn, exchange, and build capacity for civic health and civil society efforts in Wisconsin and beyond.

Build connections among community members and professionals dedicated to and working on civic health in Wisconsin and beyond.

Identify promising strategies and opportunity areas for civic health in Wisconsin and beyond — which will inform our future work.

Reach and connect with various communities across Wisconsin.

Create an inclusive environment where all community members interested in civic health can learn and exchange.

If you are a…

Researcher

Community Organizer

Graduate or Undergraduate Student

Faculty Member

Practitioner

Public Servant

or anyone who is passionate about civic health

then this conference is for you! And it is now more accessible than ever: you can attend in person at the main site at Union south, via one of the below satellite sites, or virtually!

9:00am | Opening remarks**

9:30am | Perspectives on the Current Civic and Legal Landscape**

10:50am | Breakout sessions

State of the Media Landscape**

Civics Education in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Communities Navigating Timely Issues Across Party Lines

12:00pm | Lunch

12:20pm | Keynote: Promising Civic Health Strategies in Wisconsin **

2:05pm | Breakout sessions

Youth Voice for Civic Health

Civil Society Organizations Navigating Civic Health

Focus on Local Government and Electeds

3:15pm | Breakout sessions

Wisdom-Drop Lightning Talks on Key Civic Health Themes**

Discussion Across Difference

4:45 pm | Closing Mini-Session: Conclusions + Celebrations**

**Select sessions will be broadcast live to satellite sites.

See the “Session & Speaker Information” below for more detail!