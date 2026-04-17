Civic Health in Wisconsin and Beyond
UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release;
The CommUnity Conference’s purpose is to…
- Provide an opportunity for community members, students, nonprofit professionals, and researchers to learn, exchange, and build capacity for civic health and civil society efforts in Wisconsin and beyond.
- Build connections among community members and professionals dedicated to and working on civic health in Wisconsin and beyond.
- Identify promising strategies and opportunity areas for civic health in Wisconsin and beyond — which will inform our future work.
- Reach and connect with various communities across Wisconsin.
- Create an inclusive environment where all community members interested in civic health can learn and exchange.
- If you are a…
- Researcher
- Community Organizer
- Graduate or Undergraduate Student
- Faculty Member
- Practitioner
- Public Servant
- or anyone who is passionate about civic health
then this conference is for you! And it is now more accessible than ever: you can attend in person at the main site at Union south, via one of the below satellite sites, or virtually!
9:00am | Opening remarks**
9:30am | Perspectives on the Current Civic and Legal Landscape**
10:50am | Breakout sessions
State of the Media Landscape**
Civics Education in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Communities Navigating Timely Issues Across Party Lines
12:00pm | Lunch
12:20pm | Keynote: Promising Civic Health Strategies in Wisconsin **
2:05pm | Breakout sessions
Youth Voice for Civic Health
Civil Society Organizations Navigating Civic Health
Focus on Local Government and Electeds
3:15pm | Breakout sessions
Wisdom-Drop Lightning Talks on Key Civic Health Themes**
Discussion Across Difference
4:45 pm | Closing Mini-Session: Conclusions + Celebrations**
**Select sessions will be broadcast live to satellite sites.
See the “Session & Speaker Information” below for more detail!