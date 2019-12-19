The Civil Engineers, The Periodicals
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Nicholas Fish
The Civil Engineers (left to right): Kyle Rightley, Becky Lipsitz, Garrick Rohm, Molly Fish, Tim Lopez, Jason Buck, Carl Rettke.
press release: Join us for an evening in support of the campaign to stop the F-35 fighter jet being based in Madison. Featuring music from The Civil Engineers and The Periodicals, as well as campaign updates and information. $5 or more donation for Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition.
