media release: On average, it takes police 3 minutes to respond to an active shooter event.

About two-thirds of these incidents are over by the time police arrive on scene. But there are steps people can take during these tragedies to improve their chances of survival.

The Madison Police Department is hosting a free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training this March for community members and businesses. Wednesday, March 6, 1-4 p.m., MPD Training Center, 5702 Femrite Dive.

Officers will present active shooter cases and highlight the strategies victims used and the ultimate outcome of their choices. Trainers will also use realistic equipment to give people a hands-on experience and model a potential situation that could happen.

“It’s not uncommon for people to freeze during a crisis. We know stress can challenge our abilities to make good decisions,” said MPD Lt. Lori Chalecki.

“This training gives people a plan of action and ways to increase their survival chances if they ever find themselves in an active shooter situation.”

The training is free and available to all Dane County residents. Registration is required and can be found at this link.

Another public training will be offered in November.