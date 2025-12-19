CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band

media release: Clayton Joseph Chenier is Creole music royalty. His father, the legendary Clifton Chenier, invented the style of music we know today as Zydeco and was the first Creole musician to be recognized with a Grammy Award.

Raised in this indigenous American culture with its’ own distinctive language, cuisine and music, C.J. delivers soulful vocals along with jaw-dropping masterful accordion-driven Rock, Zydeco and Blues.

After spending his childhood in the tough tenement housing projects of Port Arthur, Texas, C.J. joined his Father’s band on his 21st birthday. His first gig was playing for the opening of the now world-renown Antone’s, Home of the Blues Nightclub in Austin, Texas.

On the road his father showed him how to front a world class touring band, teaching C.J., a multi-instrumentalist, how to run the family business and how to develop his lifelong passion for music into a career. When Clifton died in 1987 his son, C.J., adopted the Red Hot Louisiana Band and recorded his debut album for the great American independent label Arhoolie Records.