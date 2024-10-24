media release: A Room of One's Own is so excited to welcome CJ Leede for a reading and conversation on her new book American Rapture. Join us for this dark novel set in Wisconsin, with author CJ Leede in conversation with writer Jean Kyoung Frazier.

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the Book

From CJ Leede, the author of Maeve Fly, comes a scorching new apocalyptic novel. American Gods meets The Last of Us in this epic and sweeping story about the end of the world as we know it.

"Blood-soaked, heart-wrenching, grim and glorious.”—RACHEL HARRISON national bestselling author of Black Sheep

A virus is spreading across America, transforming the infected and making them feral with lust.

Sophie, a good Catholic girl, must traverse the hellscape of the Midwest to try to find her family while the world around her burns. Along the way she discovers there are far worse fates than dying a virgin…

The end times are coming.

CJ LEEDE is a horror writer, hiker, and Trekkie. She is the author of Maeve Fly and American Rapture. Her debut novel Maeve Fly won the Golden Poppy Octavia E. Butler Award and Splatterpunk Award, and earned a Bram Stoker Award nomination. When she is not driving around the country, CJ can be found in LA with her boyfriend and rescue dogs.

Jean Kyoung Frazier is a novelist living in Los Angeles. She was nominated for the Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Fiction for her debut novel Pizza Girl.