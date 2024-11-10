Claiming Peace Soundbath

Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Gather together and practice CLAIMING PEACE on the 2nd Sunday of each month! Take a breath, pause and be present in the experience of peace while enjoying a Soundbath with Kelly Hepper. Sponsored by Creating a Peaceful World, a non-profit dedicated to the expansion of peace.  Bring a yoga mat and come early to get settled in. 

Free event, donations welcomed. 

Located at CLARITY, 2415 Parview Rd, Middleton

