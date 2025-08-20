Claiming Peace through Art

media release: Take a breath, pause, and be present in an experience of peace while connecting with your artistic nature. Feel free to bring projects/supplies of your own or use what we have available.

All levels of experience welcome. Facilitator: Fatimah Moe.

Donation requested, not required.

If questions, please contact Michaela at 608.238.7378 or info@capw.org

Location: CLARITY, 2415 Parview Road, Suite A, Middleton

Parking and entrance in the back