Claiming Peace through Art
All levels of experience welcome.
Take a breath, pause, and be present in an experience of peace while connecting with your artistic nature. Feel free to bring projects/supplies of your own or use what we have available. You are welcome to come early to get settled in.
Sponsored by Creating a Peaceful World, a non-profit organization.
Facilitator: Fatimah Moe
Donations accepted, not required
Date/Time: Sunday, July 13, 2025; 1-2:30p
Location: CLARITY, 2415 Parview Road, Suite A, Middleton
Parking and entrance in the back