Claiming Peace

Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Enjoy a Sound Bath by Kelly Hepper while participating in CLAIMING PEACE! Take a breath, pause, and be present in your experience. Hosted by Creating a Peaceful World, a non-profit dedicated to the expansion of peace through personal experience, community engagement, and crisis outreach.

Come early to get settled in. Free event, donations welcomed

Located at CLARITY, 2415 Parview Rd, Middleton

Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
