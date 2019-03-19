Claiming the Media Back
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release:
This workshop introduces the participants to the basics of audiovisual storytelling using cell phones. Participants will learn the basics of cinematography, shot design, editing and storytelling via audiovisual media. At the end of the workshop, participants will be able to produce short videos as well as critiquing visual media with new eyes.
