press release: Dr. Claire Gervais is a family practice physician and is a clinical associate professor with the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. She actively works on a number of environmental issues including pest management policy, climate change, eliminating coal/fossil fuel dependence, eliminating triclosan use, and fragrance use policy.

She is one of the founders of Healthy Lawn Team, a non-profit organization which educates communities about the risks of lawn care pesticides. In the last decade, Dr. Gervais worked with both UW Health and the City of Madison on pesticide policy to reduce the use of pesticides. She often give talks on the health risks of pesticides to both community and professional groups.

As an advocate for healthy food and community health, she has also been working with the Meadowood Health Partnership to bring both health care and healthy food to the local community.

Come here her talk with us about the important relationship between our health, food, and environment. Join us at 7:30PM in the Play Circle, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.