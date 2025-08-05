media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to host author Claire Jia, in celebration of her debut novel, Wanting. She will be joined in discussion with Felix Lecocq.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

About the book

A searing debut novel of envy, longing, and regret across three lives and two countries that asks how far we’ll go for a friendship, a romance, a dream.

Ye Lian is thriving in Beijing. She has a well-paid job, a nice boyfriend, and plans to marry and move into a luxury high-rise apartment. She’s wanting for nothing–until her childhood best friend, Luo Wenyu, comes whirling back into her life after a decade in California with seemingly everything–a successful career as an influencer, a millionaire American fiancé, and a bespoke mansion in the Beijing suburbs–throwing Lian’s own reliable choices into high relief.

As the two women rekindle their friendship, Wenyu reveals a shocking secret about a past love that pushes Lian to question her own relationship. A few neighborhoods away, aging architect Song Chen is forced to confront his own past and the dissolution of his marriage as he’s tasked with building Wenyu’s dream home. And when the dark side of Wenyu’s enviable life emerges and threatens everything Lian and Wenyu have built for themselves, they must make a choice between the stable known and the frightening unknown that may have devastating and unexpected consequences.

In girlhood memories and karaoke afternoons in Xidan Square, in aspirational YouTube channels and billboard ads, in private hotel rendezvous and secret WeChat messages, Claire Jia’s debut novel is a love letter to friendship; a powder keg of impossible, interwoven desires; a siren song that explores why, even as it destroys us, we always want more.

Claire Jia is a writer from the suburbs of Chicago. Her work has appeared in The New York Times Modern Love column, The Rumpus, Reductress, and more. She writes for television and video games, including the 2024 Peabody Award-winning We Are OFK. Her family is from Beijing, and nothing puts her at peace like haggling in a chaotic Beijing marketplace. She lives in Los Angeles with her friends. Wanting (Tin House) is her debut novel.

Felix Lecocq is a writer, game designer, and bisexual chaos agent. You can find his work in Black Warrior Review, Joyland, Chicago Reader, ANMLY, Taco Bell Quarterly, and the Tumblr blogs of several gay teenagers. Felix was an inaugural Tin House Workshop Reading Fellow from 2023 to 2024 and has received support for his writing from Tin House, Sundress Academy for the Arts, the Chicago Asian Writers Workshop, and the Les River Fellowship for Young Novelists. Felix is currently a fiction MFA student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.